By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Why Forsyth County is still an ‘extreme sellers’ market’ for homes
Forsyth County real estate 2023
Homes in Forsyth County, including this home in Cumming, are in an “extreme sellers’ market” according to local real estate professionals. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
It’s no secret that home values in Forsyth County have increased in recent years, and local real estate professionals said that while the rise might not be as dramatic, values will likely continue to go up.