Why local leaders are focusing on growth in travel and tourism in Forsyth County

Forsyth County is making millions of dollars each year from visitors traveling to the area, and local leaders are looking for more ways to make the area a travel destination.
To do that, Discover FoCo invited community members to Country Inn & Suites Monday afternoon to kick off Forsyth County National Travel and Tourism Week with a panel discussion around the current local travel industry.
Mary Helen McGruder, president of the Sawnee Mountain Foundation, moderated the panel made up of county and regional leadership to lead a discussion with this year’s theme, “Travel Forward.”
The panel included:
● Joanne Sanders, General Manager of Digital Ignition and a member of the Forsyth County Film Commission
● Kataki Patel, Vice President of Exceptional Hospitality Group and the Country Inn & Suites of Cumming
● Alfred John, Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chair
● Monica Smith, President and CEO of the Southeast Tourism Society
● Kelly Tam, Owner of Tam’s Tupelo and manager of Reed Barn
Before starting the discussion, John recognized McGruder herself for the work she has done to bring the travel and tourism industry to Forsyth.
“One of the earliest promoters and contributors to tourism in Forsyth County was Mary Helen McGruder with Sawnee Mountain, and it has become quite a tourist destination,” John said. “Even if you go on some of the local Facebook pages where they talk about destinations for hiking, Sawnee Mountain is mentioned there. So it took early vision to get us to where we are today.”
McGruder recalled that, when the industry first got its start in the county, leaders’ unofficial motto was “It’s near here,” because there weren’t many destinations in the county at the time for people to see or travel to for events.
“We didn’t have hotels, we didn’t have motels,” McGruder said. “We had ball fields that our local teams would play on, but certainly not of the caliber we could turn around and get a triple crown tournament in the summer.”
Now, John said the county draws in visitors from all over with its natural beauty from the mountains and lake and the carefully curated spaces surrounding them — the county’s 27 parks and extensive trail system.
He shared the county draws in $37 million in lodging, $56 million in food and beverage, $27 million in recreation and $31 million in transportation for the year in spending from those visiting Forsyth.
“You can see how much these tourism initiatives and tourists themselves are driving our economic growth,” John said, noting that he and other county leaders plan to continue that growth by expanding the local industry further.
Smith shared similar data for Georgia, explaining the state brought in $6 billion in lodging, $7 billion in food and beverage, $2.9 billion in recreation, $4.3 billion in retail and $8.5 billion in transportation from outside spending.
She said that state revenue saves each household about $600 in taxes every year, and that is on top of the $160 saved from revenue brought in locally.
To continue this economic growth and expand the industry, Patel said “cross collaboration is really, really important” between the tourism industry, local businesses and the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce.
Through partnership, Patel and Tam both said businesses can identify and share what makes them unique so those in the industry can offer an experience to visitors that they can’t get anywhere else.
“In [our] guest directory, we recommend not the fast-food chains that you can find anywhere within the country,” Patel said. “When guests arrive in our local community, we want them to experience the local culture, the local flavor.”
Aside from businesses, new tourism projects and developments can also offer visitors a unique experience in the county. This includes the county’s newest project — the Forsyth County Film Commission.
Sanders has now invited several productions to Forsyth to film at Digital Ignition and in other businesses and areas of the county. While getting into the industry was slow at first, she said they have now hosted productions with Marvel, Paramount, ABC and more.
Not only do productions draw visitors in to see filming locations found in their favorite shows and movies, but they also draw in hundreds of cast and crew members working on the productions themselves. During one project, Sanders said the crew was on location for three weeks, during which they went out to restaurants and shopped in local businesses.
John explained that upcoming large developments in the county — like The Gathering, SoFo Sports Park and Passport Springs & Spa — will also bring in many new visitors and a variety of jobs and careers in hospitality for the community.
Overall, John said Forsyth is a great place for almost anyone to live, work or open a business.
“I don’t know of very many unsuccessful people in Forsyth County,” John said. “Why not open it up to everybody for people to come and see and experience not just the beauty of the land but the beauty of the people as well. We are a very welcoming community, and I’d love for people to see that.”
McGruder thanked each of the panelists for speaking on the industry before moving on to the 2023 Discover FoCo Tourism Awards recognizing “those members of the community that make tourism possible here.”
The award winners were:
● Hotel General Manager of the Year: Jennifer Park, Comfort Suites
● Hotel Support Staff of the Year: April Monroe, head housekeeper of Country Inn & Suites
● Food and Beverage Team of the Year: Tam’s Tupelo
● Venue Team of the Year: 3 Oaks Farm and Events
● Attraction of the Year: Halcyon
● Community Tourism Champion of the Year: Alisa Tanner-Wall, owner of Cherry Street Brewing Halcyon
Discover FoCo plans to host events through the rest of this week to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week, including a tour on Thursday, May 11, where 34 people will take a bus to explore tourist destinations in Forsyth as a regular visitor would.
For more information, visit www.discoverfoco.com.