Why local leaders are focusing on growth in travel and tourism in Forsyth County

Before starting the discussion, John recognized McGruder herself for the work she has done to bring the travel and tourism industry to Forsyth.

“One of the earliest promoters and contributors to tourism in Forsyth County was Mary Helen McGruder with Sawnee Mountain, and it has become quite a tourist destination,” John said. “Even if you go on some of the local Facebook pages where they talk about destinations for hiking, Sawnee Mountain is mentioned there. So it took early vision to get us to where we are today.”

McGruder recalled that, when the industry first got its start in the county, leaders’ unofficial motto was “It’s near here,” because there weren’t many destinations in the county at the time for people to see or travel to for events.

“We didn’t have hotels, we didn’t have motels,” McGruder said. “We had ball fields that our local teams would play on, but certainly not of the caliber we could turn around and get a triple crown tournament in the summer.”

Now, John said the county draws in visitors from all over with its natural beauty from the mountains and lake and the carefully curated spaces surrounding them — the county’s 27 parks and extensive trail system.