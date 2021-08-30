‘You better have a tough hide:’ Chairwomen from ARC talk about how to be a female leader

Hundreds of women filled the Forsyth Conference Center to hear chairwomen from counties across the Atlanta Regional Commission talk about how to be a female leader.



The main theme of the panel during the Women Connect in Leadership event on Thursday, Aug. 26, was “servant leadership” and how women can find effective strategies for leading peers, colleagues, families and communities without sacrificing their personalities, dreams or morals.

About 80 high school-aged girls from eight Forsyth County high schools were in attendance alongside business professionals, all representing different clubs including DECA and Future Business Leaders of America, or FBLA.

Four “dynamic women” were the event’s speakers: Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, Henry County Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell, Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and Forsyth County’s own Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills. The panel was moderated by Dr. Malika Reed Wilkins, senior director for the Center for Strategic Relations for the Atlanta Regional Commission.

The four chairwomen currently represent over 2,000,000 residents in the Atlanta region, and it is the first year that four women have been appointed chairwomen of metro-Atlanta counties.

To start off the panel, Dr. Wilkins asked each of the chairwomen about their backgrounds and how past experiences have helped them in current elected positions.

“Growing up here in Forsyth County, I never thought as a young person that [Forsyth County] would be [part of] metro Atlanta,” Mills said.

Mills said that oftentimes, county chairs can easily “become overwhelmed” and start thinking of issues “in a box” instead of as a part of a bigger whole.

Mills said she remembered a long time ago, a developer wanted to build a parkway in Forsyth County that would have connected to Gwinnett County, and they came before the board to work out the kinks of such a project.

“I remember a commissioner that represented the south end of the county sitting there saying, ‘…If we accept [the road], people from other counties will drive on that road,’” Mills said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah? Don’t we drive on their roads, too?’”

Mills credited her success to having a “vision” for the whole, instead of focusing on putting issues inside specifically labeled boxes. Mills also recognized that there were rules that had to be followed, but she said that being an effective leader, especially an effective female leader, is about sticking to a vision, purpose and inner moral compass.

“When it comes down to the end of the day and you’re about to push that button, you’ve got to know in your heart that you’ve done your homework,” Mills said.

Mills said that she believed “ladies have to do more homework” than male counterparts to prove that they know what they’re talking about. Cupid agreed, saying she will personally “research things to death” so that she can be confidently educated for every decision she makes.

