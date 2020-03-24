Is your business eligible for a disaster relief loan?

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce is hosting free webinars to help local small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to apply for financial assistance.

The webinars will focus on helping businesses with the application for the Small Business Administration's Disaster Relief Loan. Georgia has been issued a Disaster Declaration by the Small Business Administration (SBA), making small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic eligible for low-interest federal disaster loans to help overcome loss of revenue and pay debt, payroll and other expenses caused by the pandemic.

Led by Alex Warner, existing industry project manager with Forward Forsyth and the Chamber, local businesses can learn if the loan program is right for them, and walk participants through the steps of applying.

The webinar will be presented from 3-4:30 on Tuesday, March 24 and from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 26. Register at www.together4foco.com/webinars.