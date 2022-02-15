Reward of $10,000 offered for information about armed robbery at Gold Mine store in Dahlonega

A reward of $10,000 is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the Feb. 3 armed robbery of the Crisson Gold Mine store in Dahlonega, according to a Facebook post by the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 8.

The business is located on Morrison Moore Parkway in Dahlonega.

The suspect is a white male between 5’7” and 5’10” who was last seen wearing a puffy, Cincinnati Bengals black-and-orange jacket and carrying a black duffel bag, according to a press release from LCSO.

This person is accused of stealing $100,000 worth of gold as well as cell phones, cash, jewelry and other raw minerals from the mine around 4:30 p.m.

Employee Tommy Dawkins was at the store with co-worker Brianna Weaver when the suspect entered the building.

“He came in the front door…he already had his gun out, and he was screaming commands like ‘this is a robbery,’ [and] ‘get on the ground,’” Dawkins said.

Like Weaver, Dawkins told a similar account about how he had to come around a counter and sit on the ground as the suspect ordered Weaver to fill a bag with valuables.



