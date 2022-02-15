Reward of $10,000 offered for information about armed robbery at Gold Mine store in Dahlonega

A reward of $10,000 is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the Feb. 3 armed robbery of the Crisson Gold Mine store in Dahlonega, according to a Facebook post by the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 8.
The business is located on Morrison Moore Parkway in Dahlonega.
The suspect is a white male between 5’7” and 5’10” who was last seen wearing a puffy, Cincinnati Bengals black-and-orange jacket and carrying a black duffel bag, according to a press release from LCSO.
This person is accused of stealing $100,000 worth of gold as well as cell phones, cash, jewelry and other raw minerals from the mine around 4:30 p.m.
Employee Tommy Dawkins was at the store with co-worker Brianna Weaver when the suspect entered the building.
“He came in the front door…he already had his gun out, and he was screaming commands like ‘this is a robbery,’ [and] ‘get on the ground,’” Dawkins said.
Like Weaver, Dawkins told a similar account about how he had to come around a counter and sit on the ground as the suspect ordered Weaver to fill a bag with valuables.
Right before the suspect fled out the back door, he grabbed the employees’ phones and wallets and threatened to harm them or have ‘his buddy’ do so if law enforcement was called.
After fleeing the scene, the suspect was and is believed to be armed and dangerous.
“We get a lot of tourist people, but we never expected something like this,” Dawkins said.
The suspect was last spotted close to Cavender Creek Road, which is across from the mine. A “Be On The Lookout” or BOLO was issued to residents in that area.
In a video statement last Friday, Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard urged people who passed through the area of Cavender’s Creek Road and Morrison Moore Parkway between 3-5 p.m. on Feb. 3 to report seeing anything suspicious.
Anyone with information about the incident may contact Inv. Sterling Cole at 706-482-2622 or by email at sterling.cole@lumpkincounty.gov.
“We want to exhaust everything we possibly can to make an arrest on this and do everything we can for the victims here,” Jarrard said in his video statement.
