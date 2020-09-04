2 South Forsyth High School custodians arrested on meth charges

Two custodians from South Forsyth High School were arrested on drug-related charges on Thursday, according to authorities.



The incident happened around 2 p.m., Sept. 3, on Ga. 400 when the Georgia State Patrol pulled over a vehicle, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Georgia State Patrol requested help from the Johns Creek Alpharetta Forsyth County Task Force, and the Sheriff’s Office sent a K-9 unit, according to Stacie Miller, the agency’s spokeswoman.

The K-9 unit searched the vehicle and found “several pre-packaged bags of methamphetamine,” according to the agency.

The driver, 29-year-old Katrina Herrick of Cumming and a custodian at South Forsyth High School, was arrested with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.