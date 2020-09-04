2 South Forsyth High School custodians arrested on meth charges

Two custodians from South Forsyth High School were arrested on drug-related charges on Thursday, according to authorities.
The incident happened around 2 p.m., Sept. 3, on Ga. 400 when the Georgia State Patrol pulled over a vehicle, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Georgia State Patrol requested help from the Johns Creek Alpharetta Forsyth County Task Force, and the Sheriff’s Office sent a K-9 unit, according to Stacie Miller, the agency’s spokeswoman.
The K-9 unit searched the vehicle and found “several pre-packaged bags of methamphetamine,” according to the agency.
The driver, 29-year-old Katrina Herrick of Cumming and a custodian at South Forsyth High School, was arrested with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
During the incident, officers searched Herrick’s cellphone and found text messages to another custodian at the school, Brent Charley, that suggested he was also in possession of methamphetamine.
Officers went to the high school, searched his vehicle and found methamphetamine in it. Charley, 30, was arrested on campus and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Herrick and Charley are currently in Forsyth County Jail and being held on no bond.
The Sheriff’s Office and Forsyth County Schools are still investigating to determine if Herrick or Charley were distributing drugs to students, Miller said, but they are no longer employed by Forsyth County Schools.
Be local. Be informed.
We know credible local information is crucial now more than ever. If you already are a subscriber, thank you; it helps us provide the journalism you've come to trust. For those interested in becoming part of our mission to provide fair, unbiased coverage of our community, please consider these two options.
Not ready to subscribe? DONATE.
To reach our newsroom with tips or questions, email editor@forsythnews.com.