3 arrested during 2019 sting in Forsyth County plead guilty to sex crimes charges

Several suspects arrested last year during “Operation Just Cause,” an undercover operation targeting suspected online child predators, have pled guilty to child exploitation charges.

The men who all pled guilty this week were originally arrested in September 2019 along with 21 others after having sexually explicit conversations online with undercover investigators that they believed to be children. Those arrested ranged from 19-65 in age and from areas of Georgia, Tennessee, Kansas and Wisconsin.

The suspects faced a variety of charges including aggravated child molestation; computer crime: illegal solicitation; trafficking of persons for labor or sexual servitude; sexual exploitation of children; and distribution of child pornography.