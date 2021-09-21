Alabama man arrested after chase, wreck on Ga. 400

K9 units, drones and more than a dozen Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies worked together to make an arrest after a suspect fled by vehicle and on foot on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

According to an FCSO news release, Edward Dwayne Belle, of Alabama, attempted to use a stolen credit card to purchase $12,000 worth of landscape equipment from a local business near the Ga. 400 and Hubbard Town Road intersection and fled the business’ parking lot after deputies arrived.

“Belle noticed law enforcement arrive and fled the parking lot in a Dodge Ram, driving erratically and nearly striking the sheriff's patrol car,” the release said. “Belle fled onto [Ga. 400] southbound, later striking a vehicle in the area of the Settingdown Road intersection, causing damage to the car but no injuries to the other driver, and continued southbound, now with a flat tire.”

A second deputy less a mile away from the business then deported a tire deflation device, which flattened a second tire.



