Alabama man arrested after chase, wreck on Ga. 400

K9 units, drones and more than a dozen Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies worked together to make an arrest after a suspect fled by vehicle and on foot on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
According to an FCSO news release, Edward Dwayne Belle, of Alabama, attempted to use a stolen credit card to purchase $12,000 worth of landscape equipment from a local business near the Ga. 400 and Hubbard Town Road intersection and fled the business’ parking lot after deputies arrived.
“Belle noticed law enforcement arrive and fled the parking lot in a Dodge Ram, driving erratically and nearly striking the sheriff's patrol car,” the release said. “Belle fled onto [Ga. 400] southbound, later striking a vehicle in the area of the Settingdown Road intersection, causing damage to the car but no injuries to the other driver, and continued southbound, now with a flat tire.”
A second deputy less a mile away from the business then deported a tire deflation device, which flattened a second tire.
“Belle continued south on Ga. 400, driving on two flat tires when he approached traffic at Browns Bridge Road,” the report said. “Belle lost control of the truck, rolling over and striking two vehicles at the traffic light. One driver complained of injury.”
Per the release, Belle then fled the crash scene on foot and ran into woods near the area of Browns Bridge Church and was taken into custody after a foot pursuit and search by over a dozen deputies, FCSO’s drone unit and an FCSO K9 unit.
Belle faces charges of identity theft, forgery in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit a felony, criminal attempt to commit a theft, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, disregard for traffic control device, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, failure to use a seatbelt, improper erratic lane change, driving in a gore or median, tire requirements, three counts of hit and run, party to a crime and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
He already had active arrest warrants for failure to appear for robbery in Alabama and additional charges may come in Forsyth County as the investigation continues.
Belle is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on no bond.