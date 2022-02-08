Armed robbery suspect sought after stealing $100,000 in gold, other items from a Dahlonega gold mine

Authorities continue to search for the suspect of a Feb. 3 armed robbery at the Crisson Gold Mine and its store, located on Morrison Moore Parkway in Dahlonega.
The suspect is a white male between 5’7” and 5’10” who was last seen wearing a puffy, Cincinnati Bengals black-and-orange jacket and carrying a black duffel bag, according to a press release from the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office.
This person is accused of stealing $100,000 worth of gold as well as cell phones, cash, jewelry and raw minerals. According to the press release, the suspect brandished a firearm in front of two employees and threatened to harm them if law enforcement was called.
After fleeing the scene, the suspect was and is believed to be armed and dangerous.
In a video statement last Friday, Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard urged people who passed through the area of Cavender’s Creek Road and Morrison Moore Parkway between 3-5 p.m. on Feb. 3 to report seeing anything suspicious.
People are encouraged to call 911 if they see someone matching the suspect’s description. Otherwise, anyone with information about the incident may contact Inv. Sterling Cole at 706-482-2622 or by email at Sterling.Cole@LumpkinCounty.GOV.
“We want to exhaust everything we possibly can to make an arrest on this and do everything we can for the victims here,” Jarrard said in his video statement.
This story was originally published by the Dawson County News.