Armed robbery suspect sought after stealing $100,000 in gold, other items from a Dahlonega gold mine

Authorities continue to search for the suspect of a Feb. 3 armed robbery at the Crisson Gold Mine and its store, located on Morrison Moore Parkway in Dahlonega.

The suspect is a white male between 5’7” and 5’10” who was last seen wearing a puffy, Cincinnati Bengals black-and-orange jacket and carrying a black duffel bag, according to a press release from the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office.

This person is accused of stealing $100,000 worth of gold as well as cell phones, cash, jewelry and raw minerals. According to the press release, the suspect brandished a firearm in front of two employees and threatened to harm them if law enforcement was called.

After fleeing the scene, the suspect was and is believed to be armed and dangerous.