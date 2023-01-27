BREAKING: Suspect arrested after FCSO asks neighbors to stay in homes

UPDATE, 5 p.m.: Officials said a suspect has been arrested and the road is reopened.
Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office are asking residents in a Forsyth County neighborhood to stay inside as officers respond to an incident.
In a news release, FCSO officials said there is police activity in the Haddon Hall subdivision and "residents are asked to stay inside your homes as deputies work the incident."
The subdivision is located off Hwy. 369 and about a mile away from the North Forsyth cluster of schools.
No other details are immediately available.
This story will be updated.