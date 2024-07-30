By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Cumming man indicted on 3 charges in Dawson County foot pursuit involving K-9 unit
07302024ETHAN POLK
Ethan Polk.
A Cumming man who led authorities on a foot pursuit near Ga. 400 in March has now been indicted on multiple charges in Dawson County.