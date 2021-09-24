Cumming Police issue BOLO for person of interest in entering auto case

The Cumming Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a recent entering auto case.

In a Facebook post, CPD officials said they are seeking a suspect who appears to be a white male with dark hair and a medium build. The post said it appears there is a tattoo on his right forearm and he had a beard at the time of the crime.

The person of interest was at Good Ol’ Days on Atlanta Road on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 16 from about 11 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and left after in a red Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

Anyone with information should contact the Cumming Police Department at 770-781-2000 or 470-586-2461