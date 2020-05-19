Dawson County fire ruled arson by state investigators, reward offered for information

Investigators have ruled that a mobile home fire that occurred in Dawson County over the weekend was intentionally set, a press release from the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office said on Tuesday morning.

According to the release, at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, a single-family mobile home located at 210 Hampton Drive in south Dawson County was completely destroyed by a blaze, which investigators believe was intentionally set in the home's living room.

In an email statement to the Dawson County News, Dawson County Fire Chief Danny Thompson said that fire department personnel arrived on scene at Hampton Drive just minutes after the alarm was sounded and found the 960-square-foot home approximately 80% engulfed in flames.

Neighbors reported to investigators that a male and female were known to have recently resided in the home, but no one was home at the time of the fire and no victims were located after the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported due to the fire, Thompson said.

Investigators have a possible person of interest in the case, but due to the ongoing investigation, Thompson was unable to release specific information on how the determination of arson was reached in the case.

Rewards of up to $10,000 are being offered by the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist responsible for this fire, according to the release.

“If you have any information on the individual or individuals responsible, I ask that you call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804," Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in the release.