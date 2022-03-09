Dawson County man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Dawson County man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Benjamin Torre, 24, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He waived his rights to a bench trial for the offense.

Torre is expected to be sentenced at 10 a.m. on July 7, 2022.

Torre waived his rights to a jury trial on the other charges. Those counts include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building; and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

He did not plead to the other charges during the hearing.

Torre was one of more than 700 Americans charged in the Capitol riot.

Before Torre entered a plea, U.S. Department of Justice prosecutor Katherine Nielsen explained that if the court was to proceed to trial, prosecutors could prove that Torre traveled with his family to Washington D.C. on Jan. 4, 2021, with the intent to protest Congress’ certification of the election of President Joe Biden.

Nielsen said Torre attended Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally and march on Jan. 6, 2021, then about 3 p.m., climbed through a broken Capitol window. Once inside, Torre entered a U.S. Senate lounge and the office of Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley, of Oregon.



