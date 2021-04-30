Driver indicted for vehicular homicide on Keith Bridge Road

A Forsyth County man has been indicted on four charges in connection with the death of a Hall County woman.

Mitchell Everett Brown, of Forsyth County, was recently indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court on two counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, one count of driving under the influence and one count of reckless driving associated with the death of Candi Tucker, of Hall County, in January 2020.

According to a copy of the grand jury indictment provided to the Forsyth County News, Brown was reportedly driving a 2018 Jeep Compass while under the influence and crossed the center line of Keith Bridge Road, took “little evasive action to prevent a collision” and struck a 2005 Honda Scion.

At the time, officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office told the Forsyth County News that Tucker was driving the Scion and pronounced dead at the scene and Brown and a passenger in Tucker’s vehicle were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The next step in the case will be a court calendar call on Friday, May 21.