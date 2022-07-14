Ex-DCSO deputy booked for alleged claim of being investigator

Sheriff Johnson clarified in an email to Dawson County News that Doyle didn’t actually send the document to Forsyth County but is instead alleged to have sent it to a friend via text message.

The document Doyle supposedly created contained false information about an investigation by DCSO, and Doyle was listed as an investigator. The alleged memo was dated Oct. 10, 2021, the warrants stated. Doyle allegedly distributed the false document one time in an effort to represent himself as a Dawson investigator to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Doyle was hired in August and started serving the agency as a detention officer in a standard 12-month probationary status. At the end of that month, a disciplinary notice obtained through an open records request from Dawson County News showed that Doyle had received a written reprimand for allegedly being dishonest about performing a COVID-19 temperature check prior to entering the law enforcement center.

DCSO memos dated Sept. 29, revealed that Dawson’s Office of Professional Standards had been notified about an investigation that the Georgia Peace Officers and Training (P.O.S.T.) Council was conducting into Doyle.

P.O.S.T. is a key certification that individuals obtain in the process of becoming law enforcement officers.

The council was investigating some inaccuracies in Doyle’s P.O.S.T. application for jail school.

According to information from the council investigation, the Sept. 29 memos stated that Doyle had allegedly submitted an altered Oconee County Sheriff’s Office police report from his previous arrest to a Dawson training deputy, in violation of state law.

This documentation was required to complete Doyle’s P.O.S.T. application so he could be certified as a jailer.

After contacting Oconee County, DCN determined that the charge from that office was dated January 2020, and the charge in question is not related to Doyle’s current charges in Dawson County.

“Although the charges against Doyle have been dismissed involving that arrest, the police report submitted by Doyle involving the incident had been altered to depict that Doyle was acting in concert with other offenders. The actual report obtained by the Georgia P.O.S.T. council investigator proved otherwise-that Doyle had acted alone,” one of the Sept. 29 memos stated.

According to DCSO’s remedial action policy, any probationary employee may be terminated for “any reason deemed to be in the best interests of the agency.”

“These acts warrant the immediate termination of Detention Officer Doyle,” one of the Sept. 29 memos stated.

“Once this came to light and as a result, he was terminated in September of 2021,” said Sheriff Jeff Johnson in an email. “Doyle was charged with presenting the forged document to our office.”

An October 2021 weekly news release from Dawson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Doyle had been arrested on Oct. 13, and subsequently charged with one count each of first-degree forgery and false statements and writings.

“The current charges pertain to him representing himself as an investigator,” Johnson added in his email. “We do not know why he did so, other than (it is our understanding) that he was bragging to others.”

This story originally ran in the Dawson County News.