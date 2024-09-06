The father of the teenager accused of opening fire at a Georgia high school, killing four people and wounding nine, has been arrested on various charges including second-degree murder, authorities said Thursday.
Father of Georgia school shooting suspect arrested on charges including second-degree murder
Latest
-
Forsyth County student arrested for allegedly making threat against school
-
Teen charged with killing 4 at Winder high school being held at Gainesville detention center
-
Two teachers killed in Apalachee High School shooting had ties to Gainesville, Hall school systems
-
Gainesville Police charge 14-year-old with terroristic threat after Apalachee shooting