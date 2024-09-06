By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Father of Georgia school shooting suspect arrested on charges including second-degree murder
09052024COLT GRAY
Colt Gray is charged with murder in the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting at Apalachee High School. (photo courtesy Barrow County Sheriff's Office)
The father of the teenager accused of opening fire at a Georgia high school, killing four people and wounding nine, has been arrested on various charges including second-degree murder, authorities said Thursday.