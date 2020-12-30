By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
FBI seeking identity of armed bank robbery suspect
Bank inside Kroger store on State Bridge Road robbed on Tuesday
Fifth Third Bank
The FBI is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Tuesday, Dec. 22, that is inside a Kroger at 10945 State Bridge Road in Johns Creek. - photo courtesy FBI, Atlanta Field Office

JOHNS CREEK - The FBI is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Tuesday, Dec. 22, that is inside a Kroger at 10945 State Bridge Road.

 According to an FBI press release, at about 1 p.m., Tuesday, the suspect walked to the bank counter, pointed a gun at the teller, gave the teller a note that announced a robbery and demanded money.

The suspect gave the teller a grocery bag and ordered the teller to put the money in the bag. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

 The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black male, about 5’8”-5’10” tall and looks to be in his 20’s. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a dark-colored hoodie wrapped tightly around his face, a dark jean jacket over the hoodie, dark-colored pants, and dark colored sneakers with white soles.

 Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a Crime Stoppers tip online.

 

Fifth Third Bank
