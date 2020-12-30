FBI seeking identity of armed bank robbery suspect

JOHNS CREEK - The FBI is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Tuesday, Dec. 22, that is inside a Kroger at 10945 State Bridge Road.

According to an FBI press release, at about 1 p.m., Tuesday, the suspect walked to the bank counter, pointed a gun at the teller, gave the teller a note that announced a robbery and demanded money.

The suspect gave the teller a grocery bag and ordered the teller to put the money in the bag. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black male, about 5’8”-5’10” tall and looks to be in his 20’s. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a dark-colored hoodie wrapped tightly around his face, a dark jean jacket over the hoodie, dark-colored pants, and dark colored sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a Crime Stoppers tip online.