FCSO investigating ATM stolen from south Forsyth bank

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the recent theft of an ATM from a south Forsyth County bank over the weekend.

According to an FCSO incident report, deputies responded to the burglary alarm at Chase Bank at 3695 Peachtree Parkway, at the intersection with McGinnis Ferry Road, at about 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 after suspects reportedly used a white Ford F250 and other tools to steal the machine, which they were unable to open.

“While en route, dispatch also broadcasted that the ATM machine [had] been ripped out of the ground,” the responding officer said in the report. “Upon arrival, I observed the ATM was missing from its place, a crowbar was laying on the ground beside other parts of the ATM and debris from the ground and the ATM.”