FCSO investigating ATM stolen from south Forsyth bank

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the recent theft of an ATM from a south Forsyth County bank over the weekend.
According to an FCSO incident report, deputies responded to the burglary alarm at Chase Bank at 3695 Peachtree Parkway, at the intersection with McGinnis Ferry Road, at about 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 after suspects reportedly used a white Ford F250 and other tools to steal the machine, which they were unable to open.
“While en route, dispatch also broadcasted that the ATM machine [had] been ripped out of the ground,” the responding officer said in the report. “Upon arrival, I observed the ATM was missing from its place, a crowbar was laying on the ground beside other parts of the ATM and debris from the ground and the ATM.”
The machine was found behind a gas station next to the bank, the officer said.
After reviewing footage from a camera at the gas station, the officer said two of the suspects tied a chain to the machine while the third waited in the truck, though the trio was unable to open it after the theft.
“After the chain was hooked to the ATM, the driver drove the truck causing the ARM to be dismantled and dragged it,” the responding officer said. “After dragging the ATM, the drivers stopped the truck and stepped out of the truck and assisted [the other two suspects]. All suspects were unsuccessful to gain access and load the ARM into their truck.”
The officer reported that he spoke with a security representative with the bank, who said a similar crime recently happened at a Chase Bank in Norcross.
While on the scene, officers spoke with a witness, who said he had witnessed the theft about 15 minutes before officers arrived while resting in a box truck at a Wendy’s restaurant next to the bank.
The witness reportedly told officers he had been resting for about an hour when he heard a loud bang, which he thought was someone attempting to break into his truck.
“[The suspect] then observed three males wearing ski masks and dark clothing,” the officer said in the report. “The males were in a white, older model Ford truck… [The suspect] also witnessed the occupants of the truck stepping out of the truck and ripping out the ATM using the truck and leaving the area.”
No arrests have been made as of press time, and the case is still active and open, FCSO officials said.