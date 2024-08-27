By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Former Forsyth County investment manager charged in $300 million Ponzi scheme
Russell Todd Burkhalter was featured in a 2012 FCN article on investing. FCN file photo - photo by Autumn Vetter
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has alleged a business owner with Forsyth County ties has been charged in connection with a $300 million real estate Ponzi scheme.