Former Forsyth teacher, Dawson man gets pretrial diversion

A second victim, who was floating in the pool, told deputies she saw Rosson standing fully nude at the window of his unit and witnessed him performing lewd acts “for approximately three-five minutes while looking at her and others in the pool, which was occupied by adults and children.”

The responding officer said Rosson was detained and read his rights. In an interview with law enforcement at the time of arrest, Rosson reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol and committing lewd acts toward those in the pool.

“He stated he and his wife have not had much ‘alone time’ and he ‘made a bad choice,’” the deputy wrote in the report.

According to officials with Forsyth County Schools, Rosson was employed by FCS beginning in 2017 and was a PE/Health teacher and basketball coach at DeSana Middle School.

Pre-trial diversion, also known as pre-trial release, is an option offered to first-time offenders charged with misdemeanor or felony offenses.

Upon review of case records, the Dawson County News requested Rosson’s pretrial document and subsequently obtained an electronic version, which showed that Rosson signed an agreement with the State of Florida to begin the 12-month program, which began Jan. 13.

The conditions for remaining in the program include that Rosson must not break the law or associate with people who do.

He must maintain a lawful job and attend counseling and all scheduled appointments, and he must also report monthly to Judicial Correction Services, among other conditions.

“If the defendant successfully completes this program in accordance with the contract signed by the state and the defendant,” according to the document, “the State of Florida will file a nolle prosequi or otherwise permanently drop this case.”





Cumming man pleads guilty to car chase crimes





The defendant who took local law enforcement on a high-speed chase almost two years ago in Dawson County was recently sentenced in court.

During an April 1 hearing, Joshua Warren Bush, 32, of Cumming pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object and obstruction of law enforcement.

His punishment for the first count is three years of probation, and the shorter one-year punishments for the two latter counts will run concurrent with that sentence.

In July 2020, Bush attempted to evade officers by driving his Toyota Camry at speeds of almost 100 mph. The chase ended on Burt Creek Road, near Shoal Creek Road. Bush ran from the car and fled into the woods before later being caught.

In 2017, Bush was arrested by authorities in Forsyth County for allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed chase in a black Mustang. His car reportedly almost hit a father driving his family in a van before law enforcement deployed a spike strip and PIT maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle.

This article was originally posted by the Dawson County News, a sister publication to Forsyth County News.

