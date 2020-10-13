Forsyth County court administrator elected president of GCCA

Bell-Forsyth Judicial Circuit Court Administrator Robin Rooks has been elected president of the Georgia Council of Court Administrators, or GCCA, for the 2020-21 term.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve as president of GCCA and am deeply appreciative of the Council for entrusting me to serve as its leader,” said Rooks.

“Georgia Courts has never faced a challenge like COVID-19. The pandemic is not only taking lives and battering our economy, but also challenging the strength of our courts as an institution.

“From day one, I will work with our membership to meet this challenge with unmatched dedication to public service and an unwavering commitment to innovation in keeping our courts operating and accessible to all citizens of this state,” she said.

Rooks has overseen court operations for the Bell-Forsyth Judicial Circuit, which includes Forsyth County Superior, State and Juvenile courts since 2013. She has held similar positions in Fulton County and Key West, Fla.

With over 195 members throughout Georgia, GCCA is Georgia’s largest court professional organization and is dedicated to educating court professionals, providing network support, sharing information and advocating on important court and justice system topics.