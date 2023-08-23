By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County man accused of sexually assaulting girl
Joseph T. Satterfield
Joseph T. Satterfield, 34, was charged with child molestation and sexual battery. He was booked Monday, Aug. 21, in the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.