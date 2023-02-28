Forsyth County man arrested on child porn, molestation charges

A Forsyth County man is being held without bond at the Forsyth County Jail on several counts including charges of child molestation and possessing child pornography.
According to information from the jail website, Ryan Benjamin Wolfe, 38, of Forsyth County, was arrested on Jan. 30 and faces more than 20 charges.
Wolfe is listed as being charged with eight counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, four counts of creating/distributing child sexual abuse material, five counts of felony eavesdropping or surveillance of unlawful acts and one count each of felony child molestation, felony enticing a child for indecent purposes, felony tampering with evidence, misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor and misdemeanor probation violation.
Court records indicate that Wolfe previously pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in Forsyth County.