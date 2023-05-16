Forsyth County man arrested in road rage incident after allegedly shooting another driver

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting another driver in the arm during a reported road rage incident on Ga. 400.

According to information from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Daniel Kasparek, 31, of Forsyth County, was arrested on Monday, May 15. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a gun, family violence- violation of a temporary protection order or restraining order and reckless conduct.

Kasparek is being held on no bond at the Forsyth County Jail.