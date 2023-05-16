By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County man arrested in road rage incident after allegedly shooting another driver
Joshua Kasparek
Joshua Kasparek

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting another driver in the arm during a reported road rage incident on Ga. 400.

According to information from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Daniel Kasparek, 31, of Forsyth County, was arrested on Monday, May 15. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a gun, family violence- violation of a temporary protection order or restraining order and reckless conduct.

Kasparek is being held on no bond at the Forsyth County Jail. 

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting another driver in the arm during a reported road rage incident on Ga. 400.

According to information from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Daniel Kasparek, 31, of Forsyth County, was arrested on Monday, May 15. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a gun, family violence- violation of a temporary protection order or restraining order and reckless conduct.

Kasparek is being held on no bond at the Forsyth County Jail. 