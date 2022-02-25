Forsyth County man pleads guilty to making interstate threats

Per the release, in early 2021, Wallace sent threatening emails to the victim, an executive officer of a company where Wallace formerly worked. The victim reportedly “received the emails every few days beginning on Jan. 11, 2021, and continuing through early March 2021, with more sporadic emails arriving thereafter.”

In the emails, Wallace allegedly threatened violence against the victim and their family if the company’s stock if it did not exceed a certain share value within 30 days.

“An email received on Feb. 5, 2021, with the subject line ‘Blood Bath,’ read: ‘[Victim-1], it seems you don't care about your family. This will be an absolute blood bath if stock isn't over $200 in 2 weeks. Your hurt [sic] so many, and now it is your turn to experience it,’” the release said.

Wallace’s charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison a $250,000 fine, and sentencing is scheduled for June 23. He was arrested and charged with the crime in April 2021.