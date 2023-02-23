Forsyth County Schools to pay over $107K to Mama Bears in federal free speech lawsuit

Forsyth County Schools recently agreed to pay $107,500 in attorney’s fees as part of a settlement in a federal lawsuit filed by the Mama Bears of Forsyth County.

The local group of parents first filed the lawsuit in July after the Board of Education stopped members from reading sexually explicit content from media center books they were protesting during the public participation section of the board’s regular meetings.

At the time, the board pointed to its public participation policy, which prohibited the use of inappropriate or obscene language. Two members of the Mama Bears, Cindy Martin and Alison Hair, claimed the policy violated citizens’ First Amendment rights.