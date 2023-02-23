Forsyth County Schools to pay over $107K to Mama Bears in federal free speech lawsuit

Forsyth County Schools recently agreed to pay $107,500 in attorney’s fees as part of a settlement in a federal lawsuit filed by the Mama Bears of Forsyth County.
The local group of parents first filed the lawsuit in July after the Board of Education stopped members from reading sexually explicit content from media center books they were protesting during the public participation section of the board’s regular meetings.
At the time, the board pointed to its public participation policy, which prohibited the use of inappropriate or obscene language. Two members of the Mama Bears, Cindy Martin and Alison Hair, claimed the policy violated citizens’ First Amendment rights.
Richard W. Story, U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia, partially agreed, stating in court documents that portions of the policy were unconstitutional.
The school district then agreed to a settlement in the lawsuit on Jan. 31, promising to update those same portions of its policy, pay the Mama Bear’s legal fees and pay both Martin and Hair $17.91 each in nominal damages, an amount the women said represents the year the First Amendment was created.
The court determined on Thursday, Feb. 16, that the district would need to pay $107,500 to make up legal fees for the plaintiff’s attorneys, one of which works with the Institute for Free Speech.
“We took this case on a pro bono basis, but federal law provides for payment of attorney’s fees when government officials violate our civil rights,” said Del Kolde, a senior attorney at the institute.
Martin said she hopes the aftermath of this lawsuit serves as a lesson to district leaders and the school board.
“The Forsyth County Board of Education has cost this community a large financial loss due to their arrogant violation of our God-given right to free speech,” Martin said. “Instead of admitting their wrongdoing and reinstating our rights, they hired lawyers to fight us in court. What an enormous waste of taxpayer money and school resources.”
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the school board approved an updated public participation policy that aligns with the settlement agreed to by both parties.
"With the settlement agreement being complete, we have moved forward from this issue," district spokesperson Jennifer Caracciolo said.