Forsyth County State Court to resume in-person hearings June 1

Beginning June 1, in-person hearings will resume for Forsyth County State Court cases.



The first group of cases to be held in-person will consist of reduced calendars (usually no more than 40 people per day, per courtroom) of arraignments for serious misdemeanor offenses and traffic arraignments.

If a resident has received a notice for a court appearance during the first two weeks of June, they may receive a new court date notice rescheduling their appearance due to the reduced calendar as in-person hearings resume.

For those charged with a traffic citation:

- The citation may be payable.

- If the ticket was one that originally required the individual to appear in court, it may have been made “payable” by the prosecutor.

- To check the status of a citation or to pay a citation, visit forsythclerk.com.

- If the ticket is not payable, contact the Solicitor General at 770-781-2145.

As the court plans to resume in-person hearings, guidelines consistent with the Chief Justice’s extension May 11 of a Declaration of Statewide Judicial Emergency are being designed to protect the health and safety of all those coming to the courthouse.

The guidelines will allow the courts to begin working on the backlog of cases caused by the pandemic. Once complete, the guidelines will be published on the Forsyth County Clerk’s website at forsythclerk.com.

During the judicial emergency, the State Court of Forsyth County has been successful in conducting some hearings using videoconferencing technology.

They plan to continue using the technology to reduce the number of people required to physically come to the courthouse.

For more information on the resumption of in-person hearings, visit www.forsythclerk.com.