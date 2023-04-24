Former Forsyth County teacher arrested on child pornography, sexual exploitation of children charges

A teacher at a Forsyth County School has been fired and arrested after being charged with possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of children.

In a news release sent the morning of Monday, April 24, officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Forsyth County Schools said James Andrew Cecil, 38, of Cumming, a teacher at Poole’s Mill Elementary School, was arrested on Friday, April 21 on nine counts of possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of children. He was held on a $55,200 bond.

No children from Forsyth County Schools were involved in the investigation, which remains ongoing, the release said.