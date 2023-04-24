Former Forsyth County teacher arrested on child pornography, sexual exploitation of children charges

A teacher at a Forsyth County School has been fired and arrested after being charged with possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of children.
In a news release sent the morning of Monday, April 24, officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Forsyth County Schools said James Andrew Cecil, 38, of Cumming, a teacher at Poole’s Mill Elementary School, was arrested on Friday, April 21 on nine counts of possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of children. He was held on a $55,200 bond.
No children from Forsyth County Schools were involved in the investigation, which remains ongoing, the release said.
According to the release, the FCSO was notified by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about online sexual exploitation of a child reportedly involving Cecil on Friday, April 14, and he was removed from the classroom at that time.
Along with teaching at Poole’s Mill, Cecil previously coached volleyball at North Forsyth High School and has been fired by the school system.
“James Andrew “Drew” Cecil taught and coached volleyball at North Forsyth High School from 2016-21, and taught 4th grade at Poole’s Mill Elementary School since 2021,” the school system said in a statement. “He has not been at school since April 14 when we were made aware of the allegations against him. As of April 21, he is no longer employed with Forsyth County Schools.
“We are legally unable to share additional personnel information. Our staff will continue to work with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on this ongoing investigation. If parents/guardians or former students have information relative to these charges, they should contact the Sheriff’s Office.”