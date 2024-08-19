By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County woman charged in connection to fentanyl overdose death in Sandy Springs
Mallery James, of Forsyth County, is charged with felony Aggravated Involuntary Manslaughter by Causing Fentanyl Overdose Death. Photo courtesy of Sandy Springs Police Dept.
A Forsyth County woman is facing charges in connection to an overdose death in Sandy Springs.