A suspect was recently indicted on two charges after allegedly taking a victim’s truck following an altercation.
Forsyth County woman indicted on battery and theft charges
Latest
-
Cumming man indicted on 3 charges in Dawson County foot pursuit involving K-9 unit
-
Tip leads to arrest of Forsyth County man for allegedly distributing child porn
-
Burglary suspect reportedly apologizes to homeowner during attempted break-in, later caught after police chase
-
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting own vehicle