Forsyth man, who is a cook at Hall County Jail, accused of assaulting female inmates

A cook at the Hall County Jail is now an inmate after three women he supervised accused him of assault.

Charles Henry Rice, 49, of Cumming worked for Trinity Food Service, a contractor that provides meal services at the jail. The assaults against the women, who worked as trustees in the kitchen, happened June 16-18, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

“When we became aware of these reported assaults, our jail staff took immediate action to make sure the suspect had no further contact with our inmates,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said in a news release. “I will not tolerate this kind of behavior from any employee. Further, I commend the women who reported these actions to our staff.”

Rice is charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and has a $17,100 bond. He is not incarcerated with the general jail population, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

This article was originally posted by the Gainesville Times, a sister publication to Forsyth County News.

