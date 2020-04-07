BREAKING
Forysth County man arrested following chase after self-stabbing incident
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office staff examines evidence following a brief chase on Monday, April 6, 2020, that started on Larry Mulkey Boulevard. - photo by Ben Hendren
Brian Paglia
FCN staff
Updated: April 7, 2020, 4:36 p.m.

A Forsyth County man was arrested Monday afternoon following a brief chase after he stabbed himself at his ex-girlfriend's residence, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded at 12:20 p.m. on April 6 to a report of a domestic situation, according to FCSO spokeswoman Stacie Miller. Upon arrival, the victim said her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Wright, 38, of Cumming, was at her residence, despite being served a temporary protective order earlier that day, and stabbing himself. 

Wright had left the scene before deputies arrived, but they later spotted Wright driving “erratically” on Larry Mulkey Boulevard, Miller said. Deputies attempted a traffic stop of Wright’s vehicle, but he accelerated away instead.


Matthew Wright
Deputies eventually stopped Wright’s vehicle using a P.I.T. maneuver as it travel south on Atlanta Highway just past Peachtree Parkway, Miller said. He was treated for self-inflicted stab wounds at a local hospital and later released to the FCSO.

Wright is charged with aggravated stalking, fleeing/attempting to elude, speeding, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and failure to obey traffic control device.

Wright is at the Forsyth County Jail under no bond.