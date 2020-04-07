Forysth County man arrested following chase after self-stabbing incident

A Forsyth County man was arrested Monday afternoon following a brief chase after he stabbed himself at his ex-girlfriend's residence, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded at 12:20 p.m. on April 6 to a report of a domestic situation, according to FCSO spokeswoman Stacie Miller. Upon arrival, the victim said her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Wright, 38, of Cumming, was at her residence, despite being served a temporary protective order earlier that day, and stabbing himself.

Wright had left the scene before deputies arrived, but they later spotted Wright driving “erratically” on Larry Mulkey Boulevard, Miller said. Deputies attempted a traffic stop of Wright’s vehicle, but he accelerated away instead.



