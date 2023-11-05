By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Four arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicle at this Forsyth County park
Clockwise from left, Laniya Naja Fields, Chelsea Ingram, Harvey Jerome Jackson and Eva Castellanos were recently arrested in connection with auto break-ins at a Forsyth County park. Photos courtesy of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Four suspects from out of state were recently arrested, with help from neighboring law enforcement agencies, in connection with reported break-ins at a Forsyth County park.