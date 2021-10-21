Four suspects indicted on sex crime charges

Four suspects were recently indicted on several sex crimes counts including statutory rape and sexual exploitation of children.



The indictments were handed down by the Forsyth County Superior Court in August and September.

Kansas man indicted after 2019 sting operation

A Kansas man has been indicted on three counts after originally being one of 24 arrested in a four-day sting in 2019 called “Operation Just Cause,” an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force operation targeting suspected child predators that visit chat rooms and social media platforms to seduce children.

Daniel Rogan Daniel Rogan, of Wichita, Kansas, was indicted in September on charges of obscene internet contact with a child, computer pornography and criminal attempt to commit statutory rape after reportedly chatting with and making plans to meet with an officer posing as an underage girl.

He reportedly drove to a location on Sawnee Corners Drive “for purpose of having sexual intercourse with said child” in September 2019.

“The goal of ‘Operation Just Cause’ was to arrest persons who communicate with children online and then travel to meet them for the purpose of having sex,” a sheriff’s office press release stated on at the time of the arrest. “Additionally, the operation targeted those that are willing to exploit children by purchasing sex with a minor.”

During the multi-day operation, investigators reportedly had numerous exchanges with suspects on various internet platforms. In many cases, suspects attempted to arrange a meeting with the “child” for sex, “often exposing the minor to pornography or requesting the child take nude or pornographic images for them.”

Suspects arrested in Operation Just Cause were charged with a variety of different crimes including aggravated child molestation, computer crime: illegal solicitation, trafficking of persons for labor or sexual servitude, sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography.

Authorities say that Operation Just Cause took several months of planning and involved the work of more than a dozen other law enforcement agencies including the Johns Creek Alpharetta Forsyth County Drug Task Force, Cherokee County, Coweta County, Hall County sheriff’s offices, Alpharetta, Floyd County, Gwinnett County, Johns Creek, Lilburn and Roswell police departments, Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the United States Department of Homeland Security.



