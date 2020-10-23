Gainesville man arrested for alleged armed burglary

A Gainesville man was arrested this week after an alleged armed burglary in North Forsyth.

According to Stacie Miller, a spokeswoman with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Marquavious Hester, 19, of Gainesville, was arrested and charged with robbery of a residence with a gun, burglary first degree forced and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony for an incident that happened on Sawnee Way off Crystal Cove Trail on Monday, Oct. 19.

Per FCSO, a victim was in his upstairs bedroom “when he heard a commotion in the house” and confronted four black males going through his roommate’s bedroom and one of the suspects pulled a pistol as they made their way out of the house and ran.

The roommate was able to identify Hester, who is being held on no bond at the Forsyth County Jail.

Miller said no other arrests had been made.