Gainesville man turns himself in after alleged stabbing at Waffle House on Keith Bridge Road

A Gainesville man turned himself in at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office this past weekend after allegedly stabbing a victim and fleeing the scene.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said that William Hudson, 37, and his wife were allegedly both involved in the stabbing incident on Friday, Oct. 9.

His wife called the victim, asking them to meet her at the Waffle House parking lot on Keith Bridge Road. Miller said that the victim was sitting in their car, talking with Hudson’s wife, when Hudson opened the driver side door and reportedly stabbed him.

Hudson fled the scene, and deputies went searching after him near Hwy. 306 and Martin Road, causing heavy traffic delays on Friday, Oct. 9.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries, Miller said.

Hudson later turned himself in to deputies on Sunday, Oct. 11. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a knife or cutting instrument.

Hudson has since bailed out of the Forsyth County Jail on a $11,130 bond.