Gainesville Police: Ten in custody in connection to drug operation that earned traffickers $1.4 million per year

Ten of 20 suspected drug traffickers are in custody in connection to a home off Black Drive, where customers purchased drugs every day about every hour and those heading the operation made an estimated $1.4 million per year, Hall County and Gainesville law enforcement officials say.
Those in custody include:
1. Kavarus Lashaund Brown, 39, of Gainesville
2. Quincy Tyrone Buffington, 43, of Gainesville
3. Marquez Sanchez Cantrell, 33, of Gainesville
4. Roger Eugene Cantrell, 52, of Gainesville
5. Hyziher Consuela Glenn, 41, of Gainesville
6. Nikki Yashica Glenn, 46, of Gainesville
7. Peyton Renia Hood, 39, of Gainesville – already in custody at Gwinnett County Jail
8. Vinson Edward Rucker, 42, of Gainesville
9. Antwane Sintell Thurmond, 39, of Gainesville
10. Vanessa Diane Thompson, 53, of Gainesville
Police are actively searching for the remaining suspects in the investigation dubbed "Operation Long Time Coming."
