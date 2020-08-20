GBI investigation leads to child molestation charges against Cumming man in Dawson and Forsyth counties

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a man recently arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for child molestation charges.
Donnie Wayne Jackson, a 47-year-old resident of Cumming, surrendered to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Aug. 18 for GBI arrest warrants. Jackson had warrants out in two North Georgia counties after being investigated by the GBI, according to a GBI press release.
“Jackson has been charged with three counts of child molestation, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of sexual battery in Dawson County, Ga and one count of child molestation in Forsyth County, Ga as a result of the investigation,” the release said.
The investigation began in June 2020 when the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint claiming that Jackson allegedly molested a child, the release said. The GBI assisted with the case and learned that the incidents allegedly took place in Dawson and Forsyth counties, so warrants for Jackson were sought in both counties.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office stated that it was looking for any information about this case or similar cases.
“If anyone has information regarding Jackson and similar incidents, they are asked to contact Special Agent Jamie Abercrombie at the GBI regional office in Cleveland, Ga at 706-348-4866,” the post said.