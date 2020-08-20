GBI investigation leads to child molestation charges against Cumming man in Dawson and Forsyth counties

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a man recently arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for child molestation charges.

Donnie Wayne Jackson, a 47-year-old resident of Cumming, surrendered to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Aug. 18 for GBI arrest warrants. Jackson had warrants out in two North Georgia counties after being investigated by the GBI, according to a GBI press release.

“Jackson has been charged with three counts of child molestation, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of sexual battery in Dawson County, Ga and one count of child molestation in Forsyth County, Ga as a result of the investigation,” the release said.