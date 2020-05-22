8 arrested for ‘drifting’ inside empty Forsyth County building

Eight people were arrested Thursday night in a commercial building in Forsyth County for burglary and damage to property. Authorities suspect they were “drifting” cars inside.

The incident happened about 10:23 p.m. at 6350 Corporate Court off McFarland Parkway in an industrial part of South Forsyth.

A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy was surveilling the area where a business had reported subjects entering several empty buildings and “drifting their cars and doing burnouts on the new concrete floors,” according to Stacie Miller, spokeswoman with the FCSO.

Four cars entered the property -- a 2003 silver Nissan 350Z Coupe, 2006 black Nissan Infinity, 2008 silver Volkswagen Passat, and 2017 blue Nissan Rogue, according to an incident report.

The deputy made contact with the cars inside and smelled burning rubber and saw “fresh rubber was laid down on the floor throughout the building,” Miller said.

The cars were impounded. Among those arrested were Emmanuel Castro, 18, of Alpharetta; Andy Garcia, 19, of Alpharetta; Anthony Garcia, 18, of Roswell; Valerie Haim, 19, of Alpharetta; Alan Hernandez-Salamanca, 19, of Roswell; Michael Pratt, 20, of Alpharetta; and Khalil Saleh, 19, of Alpharetta.

The FCSO said a juvenile was also taken into custody.