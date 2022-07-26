Gwinnett police searching for suspect also linked to alleged sexual crimes in Dawson County

The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a male accused of allegedly exposing himself and committing acts of sexual battery on multiple victims in different locations around the county, according to a July 25 press release.
The same man, described as a white male approximately 5 feet, 8-inches and-5-feet, 10-inches tall between 175-200 pounds with small, decaying teeth, is also being investigated for similar allegations in Dawson County and other jurisdictions, the GCPD release stated.
Authorities are also looking for the man in relation to multiple alleged instances throughout October in the area of the North Georgia Premium Outlets in Dawson County. At that time, victims reported a man for allegedly rubbing himself against them or exposing his genitals.
In Gwinnett, the suspect is accused of two different incidents that took place earlier this year. On March 17, he allegedly entered the Clothes Mentor store in Buford. The victim from that instance stated they assisted the suspect in the store when he allegedly rubbed his body on them while exposing his private parts, according to the GCPD release.
It’s not known whether the man left on foot or by vehicle after exiting the store.
On July 6, the suspect was reportedly involved in an incident at the Vans store in the Mall of Georgia, where he allegedly rubbed his body on the victim and exposed his private parts. When the victim alerted co-workers, the man fled the store on foot into the mall.
Anyone with any information should call GCPD investigators, DCSO or Atlanta Crime Stoppers.
Residents can contact DCSO at (706) 344-3636 or Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at (770) 513-5300.
Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters may receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.
This article was originally posted by Dawson County News, a sister publication to Forsyth County News.