Gwinnett police searching for suspect also linked to alleged sexual crimes in Dawson County

The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a male accused of allegedly exposing himself and committing acts of sexual battery on multiple victims in different locations around the county, according to a July 25 press release.

The same man, described as a white male approximately 5 feet, 8-inches and-5-feet, 10-inches tall between 175-200 pounds with small, decaying teeth, is also being investigated for similar allegations in Dawson County and other jurisdictions, the GCPD release stated.

Authorities are also looking for the man in relation to multiple alleged instances throughout October in the area of the North Georgia Premium Outlets in Dawson County. At that time, victims reported a man for allegedly rubbing himself against them or exposing his genitals.



