New details have been released in the arrest of a Forsyth County woman charged in a recent fatal accident.
Here’s the latest information on recent fatal crash in north Forsyth
Latest
-
UPDATE: Dawson County man will appeal his 2021 murder conviction to the state supreme court
-
Forsyth County man charged with abusing, threatening elderly relative
-
Two Florida men indicted for allegedly street racing in north Forsyth
-
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal shooting at Forsyth County business formally indicted, denied bond