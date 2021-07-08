‘I do not forgive y’all at all.’ 3 sentenced in Deputy Dixon’s death following day of emotional testimony

There were pleas for leniency from the family of those responsible for Dixon’s death. Pleas for the maximum sentence from Dixon’s family, who said those who took his life should be separated from their loved ones as they are from Dixon. Those convicted in the case were 17 at the time, making the maximum sentence life without parole.

Garcia-Solis, who admitted to shooting Dixon, addressed Dixon’s family, saying “I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done to y’all” and saying he asks Dixon for forgiveness in his prayers.

“I do not forgive y’all at all,” Dixon’s father, Fred Dixon, said later.

Garcia-Solis along with Eric Velazquez were found guilty July 1 of malice murder in the July 7, 2019, death of Dixon. Co-defendant London Clements was found guilty of felony murder. Garcia-Solis admitted to pulling the trigger.

Clements and Velazquez were both sentenced July 8 to life in prison with the chance of parole.

In addressing Garcia-Solis during the sentence, Judge Deal referenced the courage of Dixon, paused to compose his emotions, and said "Mr. Garcia, you didn't show courage." The courageous thing would have been to stop, he said, rather than run.

Deal said he had never sentenced a 17-year-old to life without parole, before giving Garcia-Solis that sentence.