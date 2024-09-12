The student accused of killing four people in a Georgia high school shooting rode the school bus that morning with a semiautomatic assault rifle concealed in his backpack, investigators confirmed Thursday.
Investigators say teen smuggled assault rifle into Apalachee High School in backpack before shooting
