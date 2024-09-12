By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Investigators say teen smuggled assault rifle into Apalachee High School in backpack before shooting
09052024COLT GRAY
Colt Gray is charged with murder in the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting at Apalachee High School. (photo courtesy Barrow County Sheriff's Office)
The student accused of killing four people in a Georgia high school shooting rode the school bus that morning with a semiautomatic assault rifle concealed in his backpack, investigators confirmed Thursday.