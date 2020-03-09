Johns Creek mayor arrested for alleged simple battery

Mike Bodker Mike Bodker, mayor of Johns Creek, was arrested Sunday, March 8, for a charge of simple battery.

The Johns Creek City Police Department responded to a 911 call on Sunday at about 8:45 a.m., regarding a domestic dispute. The call was made from Bodker's wife, with whom he's going through a divorce, from a home in the Estates at Wellington subdivision in Johns Creek. He was taken to the Alpharetta Jail.

Per the police report, the victim said Bodker "became upset with her recording him and he grabbed her ankle and wrist to stop her from recording him" when he brought her their child.

In the report, Bodker told officers she "records him and tries to get a reaction out of him" and "started berating him while holding her phone very close to his face while he was attempting to keep the child from falling off the bed."

In the report, the officer said he watched the video which showed Bodker bringing the crying child to their bedroom and saying "get it out of my face" before "the phone appears to be knocked to the side and the victim yells 'don't touch me.'"

Bodker was elected the first mayor of Johns Creek in 2006. He is in his fourth term as mayor of Johns Creek.



The case will be handled by the Fulton County Court system.



