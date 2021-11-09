Jurors begin deliberations in Stryker murder trial

Jurors began deliberations Tuesday afternoon in the trial of a 24-year-old Dawsonville man accused of fatally shooting and stabbing a 21-year-old woman.

During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Shiv Sachdeva described Austin Stryker as a "stone-cold killer" in his final words to the jury.

Defense attorney Brock Johnson walked the jury through the list of witnesses. Though the defense did not contest the evidence collected by law enforcement, Johnson said he disagreed with their conclusions.

“I don’t believe that Austin murdered Hannah [Bender],” Johnson said.

Stryker, 24, of Dawsonville is on trial in Dawson County before Northeastern Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin on charges of malice murder; felony murder; aggravated assault; aggravated battery; possessing a firearm and knife during the commission of a felony; violations of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act; concealing the death of another; and tampering with evidence.



