Local man killed in police standoff in west Georgia

A Forsyth County man died after being shot by police during a standoff involving a west Georgia SWAT team, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to the release, Sean Michael Kinney, 37, of Cumming, was fatally shot during an incident involving the Newnan Police Department’s SWAT team and hostage negotiators on Sunday, Jan. 23 after authorities responded to reports of a domestic incident.

“Shortly before 7:00 p.m., the SWAT team approached the front door of the home,” the release said. “While stacked at the front door, a Newnan police officer saw Kinney through a window of the residence with a knife in his hand. The officer then saw a door open behind Kinney with the woman sitting on the ground. Kinney turned and started walking toward the woman with the knife in his hand, and the officer fired numerous times through the window killing Kinney. The woman was found safe.”