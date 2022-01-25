Local man killed in police standoff in west Georgia

A Forsyth County man died after being shot by police during a standoff involving a west Georgia SWAT team, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
According to the release, Sean Michael Kinney, 37, of Cumming, was fatally shot during an incident involving the Newnan Police Department’s SWAT team and hostage negotiators on Sunday, Jan. 23 after authorities responded to reports of a domestic incident.
“Shortly before 7:00 p.m., the SWAT team approached the front door of the home,” the release said. “While stacked at the front door, a Newnan police officer saw Kinney through a window of the residence with a knife in his hand. The officer then saw a door open behind Kinney with the woman sitting on the ground. Kinney turned and started walking toward the woman with the knife in his hand, and the officer fired numerous times through the window killing Kinney. The woman was found safe.”
Per the release, officers responded to the call at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday and were able to find information on a female victim from license plate information from a car outside the residence.
There was no answer at the door when officers attempted to contact the victim, and the SWAT team and negotiators were not able to contact anyone in the home after “numerous attempts,” according to the release.
NPD officials asked the GBI to investigate the shooting, and a case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office once the investigation is complete.
The incident is the seventh officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2022.
Anyone with information on the incident, contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
According to Forsyth County News coverage from 2011, Kinney was arrested over a decade ago on charges of armed robbery and assault.
Forsyth County Superior Court records show numerous charges against Kinney dating back to 2006 and involving criminal trespass, armed robbery and child molestation.