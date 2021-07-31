Man indicted after allegedly found with airport police vehicle from Detroit

The Forsyth County Superior Court has indicted a man on five charges after he was allegedly in possession of a vehicle belonging to a Detroit-area airport police department.

In July, Abdul Hakeem was indicted on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, falsification of identification number, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, identity fraud and forgery in the first degree after he reportedly possessed “a Cadillac XTS, the property of Wayne County Airport Police Department… which he knew or should have known was stolen.”

In addition to possessing the vehicle, Hakeem reportedly falsified an identification number on the vehicle, used “ the fictitious name of Lansana Sylla” when giving information to police and for bonding paperwork and used the name, date of birth and identification of Sylla, “a deceased individual,” according to the report.

The vehicle is reportedly missing from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Michigan’s busiest airport.

The airport is located about 550 miles from Forsyth County.

An attorney for Hakeem declined to comment on the case.





Two charged for cruelty to children

Two have been indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court on nine counts related to cruelty to children.

Justin and Luisa Jonker were indicted in June on counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, four counts of aggravated battery-family violence, three counts of cruelty to children in the second degree and battery-family violence.

Per the indictment, the counts relate to cruelty of two children in August and September 2017.

For one child, the pair allegedly caused “cruel and excessive pain by striking said child against an object and shaking said child, causing trauma to the child’s brain” and “rendering useless said person’s brain,” rib and leg, and no medical attention was reportedly sought for the rib or leg injuries.

The other child reportedly also received a rib injury, which caused “cruel and excessive pain by failing to seek medical attention for a rib fracture, the indictment said.

An attorney for Justin Jonker declined to comment and an attorney for Luisa Jonker could not be reached for comment.

