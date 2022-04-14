Man indicted after reportedly stealing car, letting it sink into Lake Lanier

A man who was arrested in 2021 after allegedly letting a stolen car sink into Lake Lanier and leading officers on a high-speed chase has been indicted.
In March, Edward Jayshawn Anthony, 19, was indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court on counts of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree and driving under the influence of marijuana tied to the October 2021 incident.
Per the indictment, Anthony allegedly “did willfully fail and refuse to bring his vehicle to stop while fleeing and attempting to elude pursuing police vehicle” and damaged two vehicles in the process.
In October 2021, FCSO officials said driver Anthony, of Alpharetta, and Angel De Los Santos Cruz, 19, of Johns Creek, were arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase along Ga. 400 and onto Bald Ridge Marina Road before crashing through a security barrier at the marina, abandoning the car and letting it sink into Lake Lanier.
“With nowhere else to go, the occupants exited the car while it was rolling,” the release said. “The car continued a slow roll towards the lake, clipping another vehicle before drifting into the water and sinking to the bottom.”
Per the release, “the car had to be towed out of the lake, and deputies learned it didn't belong to the occupants but was borrowed from a friend.”
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle after it was seen going 90 mph, but Anthony reportedly fled northbound on Ga. 400, reaching speeds of up to 130 mph, before exiting to Bald Ridge Marina.
One occupant stepped out of the vehicle and was immediately arrested, while the other was found shortly after hiding under a deck at the marina’s office. Dep. K-9 Ivo helped with the search.
According to online records, Anthony remains in the Forsyth County Jail.