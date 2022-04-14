Man indicted after reportedly stealing car, letting it sink into Lake Lanier

A man who was arrested in 2021 after allegedly letting a stolen car sink into Lake Lanier and leading officers on a high-speed chase has been indicted.

In March, Edward Jayshawn Anthony, 19, was indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court on counts of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree and driving under the influence of marijuana tied to the October 2021 incident.