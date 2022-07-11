Man indicted for alleged 'murder threat,' damage at jail

Assault, child molestation and fleeing from police were among charges faced by suspects after being indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court in June.
Here’s a look at some of those who were charged.
Johnathon Alvin Samples
Samples was indicted on counts of terroristic threats, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm on a public roadway.
Those charges stem from an August 2021 incident in which Samples allegedly “did threaten to commit murder” against a victim, allegedly assaulted the victim with a Ruger 9mm handgun, “did unlawfully have on and within arm’s reach of his person a pistol” during the assault and discharged the firearm within 50 yards of Sharon Road.
In a second indictment from June, Samples was also charged with interference with government property and criminal damage to property in the second degree for allegedly damaging a “shower rod, window glass and a shower head at the Forsyth County Jail… by using said shower rod and shower head to strike the window of a cell at the Forsyth County Jail” in September 2021.
Qushawn Latrelle Hawkins
Hawkins was indicted on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a false identification document after an alleged chase in April 2021 on Atlanta Road.
According to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials at the time of the arrest, Hawkins and two others were arrested after reportedly fleeing an attempted traffic stop.
After leaving a shopping plaza on Atlanta Highway, deputies pursued the vehicle before performing a Precision Immobilization Technique (P.I.T.) maneuver on Buford Dam Road.
Antonio Hernandez Gonzalez
Gonzalez was indicted on one count of child molestation stemming from an alleged incident in 2021 when he “did commit an immoral and indecent act to… a child under the age of 16 years.
According to records from the Forsyth County Jail, Gonzalez is being held on a $55,020 bond.
Christopher Neil McBrayer
McBrayer was indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree for reportedly entering “the dwelling house of another” in May, aggravated stalking due to contacting the victim by phone and in-person despite a temporary protective order in May and June and one count of simple battery-family violence for making “physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature to [the victim]” by allegedly pushing the victim.