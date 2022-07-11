Man indicted for alleged 'murder threat,' damage at jail

Johnathon Alvin Samples

Samples was indicted on counts of terroristic threats, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm on a public roadway.

Those charges stem from an August 2021 incident in which Samples allegedly “did threaten to commit murder” against a victim, allegedly assaulted the victim with a Ruger 9mm handgun, “did unlawfully have on and within arm’s reach of his person a pistol” during the assault and discharged the firearm within 50 yards of Sharon Road.

In a second indictment from June, Samples was also charged with interference with government property and criminal damage to property in the second degree for allegedly damaging a “shower rod, window glass and a shower head at the Forsyth County Jail… by using said shower rod and shower head to strike the window of a cell at the Forsyth County Jail” in September 2021.